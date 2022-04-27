RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 3:25 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 32 cents to $102.02 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 33 cents to $105.32 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 12 cents to $3.46 a gallon. May heating oil rose 20 cents to $4.67 a gallon. May natural gas rose 42 cents to $7.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $15.40 to $1,888.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 8 cents to $23.46 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.46 a pound.

The dollar rose to 128.35 Japanese yen from 127.59 yen. The euro fell to $1.0562 from $1.0645.

