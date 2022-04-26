RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 3:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $3.16 to $101.70 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $2.67 to $104.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 10 cents to $3.34 a gallon. May heating oil rose 38 cents to $4.47 a gallon. May natural gas rose 18 cents to $6.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $8.10 to $1,904.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 13 cents to $23.54 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.44 a pound.

The dollar fell to 127.59 Japanese yen from 128.02 yen. The euro fell to $1.0645 from $1.0709.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

NSA quietly re-awarded its Wild and Stormy cloud contract

Nowhere safe to hide: What online harassment is doing to service members and the military

Innovation in federal agencies is hard, but possible with these tips

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up