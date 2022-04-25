RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits rail, fuel facilities | US promises more Ukraine aid | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Photos
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 25, 2022, 3:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $3.53 to $98.54 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $4.33 to $102.32 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 7 cents to $3.24 a gallon. May heating oil rose 15 cents to $4.09 a gallon. May natural gas rose 14 cents to $6.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $38.30 to $1,896 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 59 cents to $23.67 an ounce and May copper fell 13 cents to $4.45 a pound.

The dollar fell to 128.02 Japanese yen from 128.59 yen. The euro fell to $1.0709 from $1.0787.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up