Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 3:16 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.60 to $103.79 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.53 to $108.33 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 6 cents to $3.34 a gallon. May heating oil fell 7 cents to $3.90 a gallon. May natural gas rose 2 cents to $6.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $7.40 to $1,948.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 65 cents to $24.62 an ounce and May copper rose 5 cents to $4.70 a pound.

The dollar rose to 128.26 Japanese yen from 127.80 yen. The euro fell to $1.0839 from $1.0842.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

