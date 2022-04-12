RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian politician close to Putin detained | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 3:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $6.31 to $100.60 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $6.16 to $104.64 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 15 cents to $3.15 a gallon. May heating oil rose 19 cents to $3.46 a gallon. May natural gas rose 4 cents to $6.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $27.90 to $1,976.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 75 cents to $25.74 an ounce and May copper rose 8 cents to $4.71 a pound.

The dollar fell to 125.28 Japanese yen from 125.46 yen. The euro fell to $1.0830 from $1.0890.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

‘Don’t suffer in silence,’ federal IT leaders say on DevSecOps implementation

Federal R&D investments serve as foundation for US becoming AI-ready

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

With cloud migration, Army learned valuable lessons on standardization, sizing, culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up