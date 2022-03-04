CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaching 6 mil | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
PNC, Rapid Micro fall, Broadcom, Splunk rise

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 4:22 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Broadcom Inc., up $17.39 to $595.99.

The semiconductor maker reported better results in the latest quarter than analysts expected, and it issued a strong forecast.

Splunk Inc., up $7.23 to $129.06.

Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman has taken a 7.5% stake in the software maker.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $8.40 to $56.15.

Energy prices rose as the conflict in Ukraine intensified, sending oil and gas producers higher.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., down $2.24 to $15.65.

The firearms maker missed sales and profit targets for the second straight quarter.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc., down $6.72 to $184.87.

A sharp drop in long-term interest rates in the bond market pulled bank stocks lower.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc., down 34 cents to $5.76.

The life sciences technology company reported a wider loss and weaker revenues than analysts were expecting.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.02 to $50.11.

Rising prices for gold and copper helped push the mining company’s stock price higher.

Duke Energy Corp., up $2.62 to $105.26.

Power utilities and other safe-play sectors were in favor as the conflict in Ukraine escalated.

