RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Home » Business & Finance » Nike, Alibaba rise; Okta,…

Nike, Alibaba rise; Okta, Hess fall

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Nike Inc., up $2.90 to $133.09.

The athletic apparel maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $11.40 to $114.99.

The world’s biggest e-commerce company increased its stock buyback plan to $25 billion from $15 billion.

Blackstone Inc., up $3.51 to $126.13.

Prologis is reportedly offering $23 billion for the investment management firm’s Mileway logistics warehouse company.

Sonoco Products Co., up $3.40 to $61.70.

The packaging maker gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Okta Inc., down $2.98 to $166.43.

The cloud identity management company is reportedly investigating a digital breach.

Hess Corp., down $2.26 to $101.59.

Energy companies came under pressure as oil prices fell.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $2.97 to $142.62.

Bank stocks benefited from rising bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans.

Newmont Corp., down 27 cents to $76.03.

The falling price of gold made the stocks of gold mining companies less appealing to investors.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

State Department shifting power to the end user as telework stays mainstream

2022 spending bill fills holes in DoD's long-underfunded facility maintenance budgets

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

EPA adopts 'hybrid workplace' model in office reentry plans set for May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up