LHC Group, Nielsen, rise; NeoGenomics, Conn’s fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: LHC Group Inc., up $9.33 to…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

LHC Group Inc., up $9.33 to $166.56.

UnitedHealth Group is buying the home health and hospice care company for about $5.4 billion.

FedEx Corp., up $8.52 to $238.57.

The package delivery company’s founder, Fred Smith, is stepping down as CEO and will be replaced by Raj Subramaniam.

Nielsen Holdings Inc., up $4.51 to $26.72.

The marketing data company is being bought by a consortium of private equity companies led by Elliott and Brookfield Business Partners.

NeoGenomics Inc., down $5.30 to $12.49.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories gave investors a disappointing financial update and said its CEO is resigning immediately.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up $6.41 to $49.53.

The chain restaurant and arcade owner reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Conn’s Inc., down $1.45 to $18.96.

The retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts.

Hess Corp., down 27 cents to $107.69.

Oil prices remain volatile, prompting sharp swings in energy stocks.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up $1.39 to $33.35.

The investment banking and capital markets company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.