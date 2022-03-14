RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | Peace talks resume | How to help
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks swayed lower on Wall Street Monday, crude oil prices fell and bond yields rose sharply as waves of market-moving forces crash into each other.

Markets remained jumbled as investors try to assess the various impacts on the economy from the war in Ukraine, upcoming rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and new virus lockdowns in China.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 31.20 points, or 0.7%, to 4,173.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.05 points, or less than 0.1%, to 32,945.24.

The Nasdaq fell 262.59 points, or 2%, to 12,581.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 37.95 points, or 1.9%, to 1,941.72.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 593.07 points, or 12.4%.

The Dow is down 3,393.06 points, or 9.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,063.75 points, or 19.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 303.59 points, or 13.5%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

VA looks to do more with fewer outpatient facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up