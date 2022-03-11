RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Business & Finance » DocuSign, Zumiez fall; Pfizer,…

DocuSign, Zumiez fall; Pfizer, Pearson rise

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Meta Platforms Inc., down $7.60 to $187.61.

British and European regulators have threatened to crack down on an agreement between Google and Facebook’s owner for online display advertising.

Pfizer Inc., up $1.07 to $50.27.

The drug developer completed its buyout of Arena Pharmaceuticals.

FedEx Corp., down $6.10 to $213.18.

The package delivery service said Richard W. Smith will replace retiring Donald F. Colleran as president and CEO of FedEx Express.

DocuSign Inc., down $18.87 to $75.01.

The provider of electronic signature technology gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Pearson Plc., up $1.54 to $10.23.

Apollo is reportedly considering buying the education and publishing company.

Applied Materials Inc., down $1.33 to $123.64

The maker of chipmaking equipment increased its dividend and announced a $6 billion stock buyback plan.

Zumiez Inc., down $3 to $40.07.

The clothing retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc., down $1.34 to $11.41.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain declined to give a financial forecast for the year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up