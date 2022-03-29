RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 3:27 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.72 to $104.24 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $2.25 to $110.23 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 2 cents to $3.20 a gallon. April heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.72 a gallon. April natural gas fell 17 cents $5.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $27.60 to $1,912.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 46 cents to $24.74 an ounce and May copper was unchanged at $4.73 a pound.

The dollar fell to 122.91 Japanese yen from 123.57 yen. The euro rose to $1.1089 from $1.0990.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

