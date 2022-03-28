RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | How to help
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 3:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $7.94 to $105.96 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $8.17 to $112.48 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 25 cents to $3.22 a gallon. April heating oil fell 33 cents to $3.78 a gallon. April natural gas fell 6 cents $5.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $14.40 to $1,939.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 42 cents to $25.20 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.73 a pound.

The dollar rose to 123.57 Japanese yen from 122.14 yen. The euro rose to $1.0990 from $1.0987.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

On April 4, say goodbye to DUNS and hello to UEI

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up