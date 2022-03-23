RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin wants rubles for gas | Ukraine fights on | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | How to help
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 3:45 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $5.66 to $114.93 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $6.12 to $121.60 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 11 cents to $3.44 a gallon. April heating oil rose 25 cents to $4.11 a gallon. April natural gas rose 4 cents $5.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $15.80 to $1,937.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 29 cents to $25.19 an ounce and May copper rose 8 cents to $4.78 a pound.

The dollar rose to 121.13 Japanese yen from 120.74 yen. The euro fell to $1.1008 from $1.1022.

