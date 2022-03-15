RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 3:22 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $6.57 to $96.44 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $6.99 to $99.91 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 17 cents to $3 a gallon. April heating oil fell 25 cents to $3.03 a gallon. April natural gas fell 9 cents $4.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $31.10 to $1,929.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 14 cents to $25.16 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.51 a pound.

The dollar rose to 118.33 Japanese yen from 118.11 yen. The euro fell to $1.0940 from $1.0957.

