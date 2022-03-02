CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 3:28 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $7.19 to $110.60 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $7.96 to $112.93 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 22 cents to $3.31 a gallon. April heating oil rose 34 cents to $3.49 a gallon. April natural gas rose 19 cents to $4.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $21.50 to $1,922.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 35 cents to $25.19 an ounce and May copper rose 7 cents to $4.67 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.58 Japanese yen from 114.86 yen. The euro rose to $1.1126 from $1.1123.

