RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Business & Finance » By the numbers: the…

By the numbers: the giant COVID relief package, 1 year later

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 12:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — One year ago, President Joe Biden signed the giant American Rescue Plan into law. Some highlights of how the $1.9 trillion was used, according to administration officials:

— About $50 billion went toward coronavirus testing, contact tracing and laboratory upgrades.

— Vaccine distribution received $15 billion, and public outreach $1 billion.

— Officials put $10 billion toward medical devices and equipment to treat infections.

— More than $400 billion was distributed through 170 million Economic Impact Payments. The average amount was $2,300.

— An expanded child tax credit was distributed monthly last year, and $93 billion was sent to 40 million families with 65 million children. More money will be sent out during tax season.

— More than $245 billion has been distributed to state, local, territory and tribal governments. Another $105 billion is scheduled to be distributed in May.

— Schools received $122 billion in relief funding, with additional money being directed toward homeless students or children with disabilities. Nearly $40 billion has been provided to colleges and universities.

— Another $39 billion was provided to support child care services. More than 150,000 providers who serve more than 5 million children have received funding.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up