Build-A-Bear, Peloton fall; Amazon, Genesco rise

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 4:25 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Amazon.com Inc., up $150.77 to $2,936.35.

The internet retail giant announced a 20-for-1 stock split and a $10 billion stock buyback plan.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $21.23 to $191.02.

The cloud-based security company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and gave investors an encouraging forecast.

Genesco Inc., up $7.43 to $70.49.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories reported strong fourth-quarter profits.

FuelCell Energy Inc., up 62 cents to $6.94

The fuel cell power plant maker’s fiscal first-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Costamare Inc., up 95 cents to $16.06.

The shipping company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down 83 cents to $22.61.

The exercise bike and treadmill company is reportedly considering a change in its pricing models.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., down $3.59 to $16.04.

The toy retailer declined to give a forecast for the fiscal year as it monitors inflation pressures.

ConocoPhillips, up $3.51 to $99.72.

Energy stocks gained ground despite wild swings for oil prices amid supply concerns.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

