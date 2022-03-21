RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
Boeing, Nielsen fall; Alleghany, Anaplan rise

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 5:37 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Boeing, down $6.93 to $185.90

A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 plane with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday.

Alleghany, up $167.85 to $844.60

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is buying the insurance company in a deal valued at about $11.6 billion.

Anaplan, up $14.01 to $64.60

Thoma Bravo is buying the software developer for about $10.7 billion.

Nielsen, down $1.68 to $22.76

The marketing data company said it rejected a buyout offer of more than $9 billion from a private equity consortium.

Guess, up 32 cents to $21.74

The clothing company announced a $175 million stock buyback plan.

ImmunoGen, down $96 cents to $4.30

Investors were discouraged by the drug developer’s latest study results for a potential ovarian cancer treatment.

Exxon Mobil, up $3.53 to $82.20

Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices.

Disney, down $1.68 to $138.62

The entertainment company’s theme park in Shanghai closed as China’s most populous city tried to contain its biggest coronavirus flareup in two years.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

