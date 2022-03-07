RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » Business & Finance » American Express, Ciena fall;…

American Express, Ciena fall; Cornerstone, Exxon Mobil rise

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., up $2.79 to $24.10.

The construction materials supplier is being bought affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about $5.8 billion.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $5.53 to $21.71.

Billionaire Ryan Cohen’s investment firm has taken a large stake in the home goods retailer and is recommending a sale.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., up 49 cents to $116.64.

The mining company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 77 cents to $55.38.

Carl Icahn has reportedly sold his remaining stake in the energy company.

Ciena Corp., down $7.18 to $58.76.

The developer of high-speed networking technology reported weak fiscal first-quarter revenue.

American Express Co., down $13.82 to $159.13.

Major credit card issuers suspended their operations in Russia.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $3.03 to $87.12.

Oil prices continued to rise amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., down $2.96 to $47.15. Copper prices fell and weighed down the mining company’s stock.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

Contractors need agencies to help them “whip inflation now!”

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up