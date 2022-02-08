OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » Business & Finance » US stands by Boeing…

US stands by Boeing settlement reached in Trump’s final days

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 12:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Justice Department is standing by a settlement it reached with Boeing for deceiving regulators who approved the 737 Max, despite personal pleas to Attorney General Merrick Garland from relatives of passengers who died in crashes of Max jets.

In a filing Tuesday, the Justice Department asked a federal court in Texas to deny the families’ request for a hearing into the $2.5 billion settlement.

The families argued that government lawyers violated a crime-victims law by not telling them that the government was negotiating a settlement with Boeing. They want a court to strike down the part of the deal that shields Boeing from criminal prosecution.

The Justice Department told the court, however, that the family members are not crime victims. Department lawyers also said the settlement included compensation above what the law required.

Last month, several relatives of passengers held a video meeting with Garland during which they pressed the attorney general to help them re-open the settlement, which was reached two weeks before the Trump administration left office.

According to people who took part in the meeting, Garland expressed sympathy to the passengers’ relatives but expressed no position on the case.

In the settlement, Boeing blamed two former test pilots for misleading the Federal Aviation Administration about a key flight-control system that played a role in two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. The Justice Department agreed not to prosecute Boeing for conspiracy to defraud the government.

Most of the settlement, about $1.8 billion, went to airlines that lost money because their Max planes were grounded for nearly two years. Boeing agreed to pay a $243.6 million fine and contribute $500 million to a fund for victims’ relatives.

The company has settled many, but not all, of the lawsuits filed by passengers’ families.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Government News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up