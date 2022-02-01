CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Home » Business & Finance » The end: Facebook-backed digital…

The end: Facebook-backed digital currency Diem sold to bank

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 1:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A once-ambitious but now faltering Facebook-backed digital currency project known as Diem is dead, its assets sold to bank holding company Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate and the Diem Association announced the sale on Tuesday. Meta, which owns Facebook, did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

Diem said it “became clear from our dialogue with federal regulators that the project could not move ahead. As a result, the best path forward was to sell the Diem Group’s assets” and the project will wind down in the coming weeks.

It’s been clear for a while that Diem, which was first named Libra, was fighting an uphill battle with regulators. Meta has gradually distanced itself from the project.

Last May, the Diem Association, which at the time included Facebook and 25 other companies entered a partnership with Silvergate Capital Corp. to issue a “stablecoin” backed by the U.S. dollar. A stablecoin is a digital currency backed by real-world assets such as national currencies or other commodities.

Facebook announced the Libra project in 2019, at the time envisioning it as a stablecoin based on a basket of national currencies that could serve as a global currency for the unbanked around the world.

But the effort was scaled back considerably amid regulatory and commercial backlash. It underwent a name change in December 2020.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Tech News

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already measuring security differently

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

Most TSP returns dip to start the new year

Why NASA has a crucial need to transform itself from the agency of the 80s

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up