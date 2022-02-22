CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Tempur-Sealy, TransUnion fall; Tegna, Meritor rise

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 4:19 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Macy’s Inc., down $1.28 to $24.42.

The department store chain gave investors a disappointing forecast for a key sales measure.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc., down $1.40 to $22.21.

The maker of doors and windows reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Tempur Sealy International Inc., down $7.27 to $30.14.

The mattress maker’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

General Mills Inc., down 81 cents to $67.34.

The maker of Cheerios cereal warned investors that supply shortages will continue to hurt some of its operations.

Tegna Inc., up $1.49 to $22.44.

Standard General is taking the television station owner private in a deal valued at about $5.4 billion.

Meritor Inc., up $10.80 to $35.47.

Cummins is buying the supplier of parts for commercial vehicles and heavy equipment for about $3.7 billion.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., up $2.78 to $20.90.

Veritas Capital is buying the book publisher for $2.8 billion.

TransUnion, down $6.29 to $91.50.

The credit reporting company’s fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

