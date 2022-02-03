OLYMPICS NEWS: Winter Olympics begin with lockdown, boycotts | Workout while watching the Olympics | Speedskater Bowe having quite an Olympics | Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Meet local Olympians
Meta Platforms, Spotify fall; Humana, Ralph Lauren rise

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 4:37 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Meta Platforms Inc., down $85.24 to $237.76.

Facebook’s parent company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Spotify Technology SA, down $32.16 to $159.76.

The music-streaming service gave investors a weak forecast for a closely watched measure of its earnings.

T-Mobile US Inc., up $11.20 to $120.78.

The wireless carrier’s fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Biogen Inc., down $4.79 to $220.17

The drug maker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the year.

Humana Inc., up $24.99 to $426.21.

The health insurer’s fourth-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Ralph Lauren Corp., up $4.01 to $117.68.

The upscale clothing company reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Red Rock Resorts Inc., up $1.49 to $45.77.

The casino and entertainment facility operator handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

McKesson Corp., up $8.96 to $267.42.

The prescription drug distributor raised its profit forecast for the year.

