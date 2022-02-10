OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Mattel, Walt Disney rise; Canada Goose, Lumen fall

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 4:39 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Mattel Inc., up $1.74 to $24.49.

The toymaker reported encouraging fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Coca-Cola Co., up 34 cents to $61.38.

The beverage company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results as coffee shops, movie theaters and other venues continued to reopen.

AstraZeneca Plc., up $1.40 to $ 58.60.

The pharmaceutical company’s fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Uber Technologies Inc., down $2.44 to $37.75.

The ride-hailing company gave investors a disappointing bookings forecast for the current quarter.

Datadog Inc., up $19.10 to $174.60.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., down $5.58 to $28.37.

The high-end coat maker’s fiscal third-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Lumen Technologies Inc., down $1.99 to $10.83.

The telecommunications company reported disappointing fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Walt Disney Co., up $4.93 to $152.16.

The owner of ABC, ESPN and Marvel handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Business & Finance

