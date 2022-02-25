CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Business & Finance » KAR, Farfetch rise; Foot…

KAR, Farfetch rise; Foot Locker, Beyond Meat fall

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

KAR Auction Services Inc., up $5.25 to $18.94.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer is selling its ADESA auction business to Carvana for $2.2 billion.

Beyond Meat Inc., down $4.51 to $44.49.

The plant-based meat company’s fourth-quarter loss was worse than Wall Street expected.

Farfetch Ltd., up $5.91 to $20.92.

The online luxury fashion retailer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Block Inc., up $24.83 to $119.82.

The financial services and digital payments company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Etsy Inc., up $20.78 to $148.94.

The online crafts marketplace handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Foot Locker Inc., down $12.34 to $29.07.

The shoe store gave investors a discouraging profit forecast.

Green Dot Corp., down $2.96 to $26.79.

The bank holding company gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.

Monster Beverage Corp., up $4.22 to $84.57.

The energy drink maker reported strong fourth-quarter revenue.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up