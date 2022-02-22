How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday after Russia sent forces into Ukraine’s eastern regions, escalating tensions. The benchmark…

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday after Russia sent forces into Ukraine’s eastern regions, escalating tensions.

The benchmark S&P 500 index fell and is now more than 10% below it’s all-time high set in January, what’s known as a “correction.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also lost more than 1%.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 44.11 points, or 1%, to 4,304.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.57 points, or 1.4%, to 33,596.61.

The Nasdaq fell 166.55 points, or 1.2%, to 13,381.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 29.16 points, or 1.5%, to 1,980.17.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 461.42 points, or 9.7%.

The Dow is down 2,741.69 points, or 7.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,263.45 points, or 14.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 265.14 points, or 11.8%.

