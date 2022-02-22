CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 4:23 PM

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday after Russia sent forces into Ukraine’s eastern regions, escalating tensions.

The benchmark S&P 500 index fell and is now more than 10% below it’s all-time high set in January, what’s known as a “correction.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also lost more than 1%.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 44.11 points, or 1%, to 4,304.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.57 points, or 1.4%, to 33,596.61.

The Nasdaq fell 166.55 points, or 1.2%, to 13,381.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 29.16 points, or 1.5%, to 1,980.17.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 461.42 points, or 9.7%.

The Dow is down 2,741.69 points, or 7.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,263.45 points, or 14.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 265.14 points, or 11.8%.

