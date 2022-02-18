OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 4:22 PM

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Friday, leaving indexes with a second weekly loss in a row after another bout of turbulence shook markets.

Investors have been watching the latest developments in Ukraine, where Russia has been amassing troops on the border, as well as more corporate earnings reports. This week investors also received the latest confirmation from the Federal Reserve that it intends to move decisively to fight inflation with higher interest rates.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 31.39 points, or 0.7%, to 4,348.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 232.85 points, or 0.7%, to 34,079.18

The Nasdaq fell 168.65 points, or 1.2%, to 13,548.07.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.76 points, or 0.9%, to 2,009.33.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 69.77 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is down 658.88 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 243.09 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 20.81 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 417.31 points, or 8.8%.

The Dow is down 2,259.12 points, or 6.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,096.90 points, or 13.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 235.98 points, or 10.5%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

