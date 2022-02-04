OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $2.04 to $92.31 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $2.16 to $93.27 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.68 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.88 a gallon. March natural gas fell 32 cents to $4.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $3.70 to $1,807.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 10 cents to $22.48 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $4.49 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.27 Japanese yen from 114.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1448 from $1.1434.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up