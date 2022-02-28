CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
BP, EPAM Systems fall; Tupperware, First Horizon rise

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 4:38 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

BP Plc., down $1.52 to $29.21.

The energy company is exiting its stake in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil and gas company, in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc., down $3.27 to $26.08

The medical office owner is buying rival Healthcare Trust of America for about $17.6 billion.

First Horizon Corp., up $5.23 to $23.48.

The bank is being bought by TD Bank Group for $13.4 billion.

Renewable Energy Group Inc., up $17.69 to $61.50.

Chevron is buying the maker of biofuels and renewable chemicals for just under $3.2 billion.

Teladoc Health Inc., up $5.17 to $75.91.

The telehealth services provider is partnering with Amazon’s Alexa to offer services.

Tupperware Brands Corp., up $1.87 to $18.23.

The direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics announced a $75 million stock buyback plan.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., down $4.55 to $54.14.

The dentistry supplies maker reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

EPAM Systems Inc., down $174.68 to $207.75.

The information technology services provider withdrew its financial forecasts because of uncertainties from the conflict in Ukraine.

