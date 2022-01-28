CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Visa, Atlassian rise; Mondelez, Western Digital fall

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 4:16 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Visa Inc., up $21.85 to $228.

The global payments processor reported a strong fiscal first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street forecasts.

Mondelez International Inc., down $1.05 to $66.42.

The maker of Oreo cookies warned that its business in North America is getting hurt by supply chain problems and inflation.

Stryker Corp., up $3.06 to $248.39.

The medical device maker’s fourth-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Atlassian Corp., up $28.28 to $319.17.

The software company beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

KLA Corp., down $4.85 to $366.65.

The maker of equipment for chipmakers reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Western Digital Corp., down $3.94 to $49.90.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers gave investors a weak financial forecast.

Juniper Networks Inc., up $2.18 to $33.63.

The computer network equipment maker beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

United States Steel Corp., up 95 cents to $19.54.

The steelmaker announced a $500 million stock buyback plan.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

