Nvidia, General Electric fall; IBM, American Express rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Nvidia Corp., down $10.48 to $223.24.
The chipmaker may abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd. from SoftBank Group.
Johnson & Johnson, up $4.66 to $167.63.
The world’s biggest health care products company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings forecast.
International Business Machines Corp., up $7.28 to $136.10.
The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
General Electric Co., down $5.80 to $91.11.
The aviation, health and energy conglomerate’s revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
American Express Co., up $14.18 to$173.11.
The credit card company’s fourth-quarter profit handily beat analysts’ forecasts.
Bally’s Corp., up $6.62 to $35.85.
Standard General is offering to buy the hotel and casino operator.
SmileDirectClub Inc., up 49 cents to $2.48.
The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company announced plans to cut jobs and make operational changes.
Xerox Holdings Corp., down $1 to $19.98.
The maker of copiers reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.