WEATHER ALERT: Blustery conditions, potential refreeze possible in DC area | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Home » Business & Finance » JPMorgan, Sherwin-Williams fall; Wells…

JPMorgan, Sherwin-Williams fall; Wells Fargo, ODP rise

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Sherwin-Williams Co., down $8.93 to $308.46.

The paint maker reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings as raw materials shortages and supply chain problems crimped operations.

Boston Beer Co., down $39.65 to $449.33.

The maker of Sam Adams beer warned it will miss its 2021 earnings target as it faces inventory shortages and higher supply chain costs.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $5.33 to $42.99.

Gaming legislation changes in Macau are reportedly beneficial to the casino operator.

ODP Corp., up $1.29 to $42.54.

The parent of Office Depot is delaying a split-up of its businesses to review a new buyout offer.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $10.34 to $157.89.

Investors were disappointed by the bank’s latest financial results, which showed profits fell as its trading business slumped.

Wells Fargo & Co., up $2.06 to $58.06.

The bank reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.36 to $35.51.

U.S. crude oil prices rose and helped lift energy stocks.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., down 25 cents to $44.08.

Slumping copper prices weighed down the mining company.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up