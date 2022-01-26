CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 4:35 PM

An early market rally gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.52 points, or 0.1%, to 4,349.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129.64 points, or 0.4%, to 34,168.09.

The Nasdaq rose 2.82 points, or less than 0.1%, to 13,542.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.57 points, or 1.4%, to 1,976.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 48.01 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is down 97.28 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 226.80 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.45 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 416.25 points, or 8.7%.

The Dow is down 2,170.21 points, or 6%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,102.85 points, or 13.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 268.85. points, or 12%.

