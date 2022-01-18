CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 4:25 PM

Stocks fell to a new low for the year on Wall Street Tuesday and bond yields surged amid renewed jitters the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates to tackle rising inflation.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. Technology stocks and banks led the decline.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 85.74 points, or 1.8%, to 4,577.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 543.34 points, or 1.5%, to 35,368.47.

The Nasdaq fell 386.86 points, or 2.6%, to 14,506.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 66.23 points, or 3.1%, to 2,096.23.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 189.07 points, or 4%.

The Dow is down 969.83 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,138.07 points, or 7.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 149.09 points, or 6.6%.

