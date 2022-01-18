CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Business & Finance » Goldman Sachs, Hain Celestial…

Goldman Sachs, Hain Celestial fall; Activision, Exxon rise

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $26.54 to $354.40.

The investment bank’s fourth-quarter profits fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Activision Blizzard Inc., up $16.92 to $82.31.

Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion to gain access to blockbuster games including “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush”.

Citrix Systems Inc., up $5.20 to $101.

The cloud computing company is reportedly a buyout target for Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners.

Kohl’s Corp., up $1.98 to $49.75.

Starboard-backed Acacia Research is reportedly interested in buying the the department store operator.

Blink Charging Co., up $1.47 to $24.85.

The electric vehicle charging equipment company is deploying its chargers at General Motors dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.

Hain Celestial Group Inc., down $3.63 to $36.77.

The organic and natural products company gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $1.10 to $30.23.

The exercise bike and treadmill company is reportedly considering job cuts.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.21 to $73.08.

Crude oil prices rose and helped lift energy stocks.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

Langevin pressing on cybersecurity, climate change in final act

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up