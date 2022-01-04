Ford, Hess rise; Blackbaud, Avrobio fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
ASGN Inc., up $7.20 to $131.26.
The staffing company announced a $350 million stock buyback program and several leadership changes.
Blackbaud Inc., down $1.31 to $78.08.
The software and services provider serving the non-profit sector is buying EVERFI for $750 million in a cash and stock deal.
Ford Motor Co., up $2.54 to $24.31.
The automaker plans to nearly double the annual production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck.
WEX Inc., up $6.06 to $149.66.
The provider of fuel payment processing for fleet vehicles raised its fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
Best Buy Co., up $3.02 to $105.14.
The electronics retailer is launching an advertising business.
Avrobio Inc., down $1.48 to $2.56.
The drug developer said it is halting enrollment and deprioritizing its Fabry disease program.
Hess Corp., up $4.37 to $81.16.
U.S. crude oil prices rose and helped send energy stocks higher.
Life Storage Inc., down 33 cents to $146.13.
The owner and operator of self-storage properties raised its quarterly dividend by 16%.
