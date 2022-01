In a story published Dec. 9, 2021, and in prior stories on the same topic, The Associated Press erroneously reported…

In a story published Dec. 9, 2021, and in prior stories on the same topic, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a Starbucks store in Buffalo was the first to unionize in the company’s history. The United Food and Commercial Workers union represented workers at six stores in the Seattle area for several years in the 1980s.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.