CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 3:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 74 cents to $86.61 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 62 cents to $89.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $2.52 a gallon. February heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.79 a gallon. March natural gas rose 24 cents to $4.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $36.60 to $1,793.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell $1.13 to $22.68 an ounce and March copper fell 9 cents to $4.42 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.31 Japanese yen from 114.55 yen. The euro fell to $1.1142 from $1.1254.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up