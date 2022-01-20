CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. 1st lady has COVID-19 | APS gets OK for 'test-to-stay' | Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 3:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 6 cents to $86.90 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 6 cents to $88.38. a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $2.46 a gallon. February heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.67 a gallon. February natural gas fell 23 cents to $3.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell 60 cents to $1,842.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 49 cents to $24.72 an ounce and March copper rose 11 cents to $4.58 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.18 Japanese yen from 114.25 yen. The euro fell to $1.1315 from $1.1351.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden says defense, intel agencies have to follow cyber EO requirements, too

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

NRO inks first contracts under new commercial space capabilities opening

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up