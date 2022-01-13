CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 3:21 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 52 cents to $82.12 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 20 cents to $84.47 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 1 cent to $2.38 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.61 a gallon. February natural gas fell 59 cents to $4.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $5.90 to $1,821.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 5 cents to $23.16 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.55 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.08 Japanese yen from 114.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.1461 from $1.1450.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

