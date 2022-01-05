ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 3:26 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 86 cents to $77.85 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 80 cents to $80.80 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $2.29 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.45 a gallon. February natural gas rose 16 cents to $3.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $10.50 to $1,825.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 11 cents to $23.17 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $4.41 a pound.

The dollar rose to 116.16 Japanese yen from 116.14 yen. The euro rose to $1.1311 from $1.1288.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

