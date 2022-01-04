Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 91 cents to $76.99 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 91 cents to $76.99 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.02 to $80 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $2.28 a gallon. February heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.41 a gallon. February natural gas fell 10 cents to $3.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $14.50 to $1,814.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 25 cents to $23.06 an ounce and March copper rose 6 cents to $4.48 a pound.

The dollar rose to 116.14 Japanese yen from 115.34 yen. The euro fell to $1.1288 from $1.1298.

