Victoria’s Secret, Darling Ingredients rise; FuelCell falls

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 4:42 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $2.05 to $36.25

The egg supplier’s second-quarter profits fell well short of Wall Street expectations.

Victoria’s Secret & Co., up $5.92 to $54.50

The seller of lingerie and beauty products announced an accelerated stock buyback program worth $250 million.

Darling Ingredients Inc., up $1.29 to $67.81.

The company said it was buying Valley Proteins, which operates rendering and used cooking oil facilities, for $1.1 billion in cash.

FuelCell Energy Inc., down 76 cents to $5.11

The power generation company reported a wider loss than analysts were expecting in its latest quarter.

Alaska Air Group Inc., down 76 cents to $52.14

Airline stocks continued to weaken as the spreading omicron variant led to more flight cancellations.

Meta Platforms Inc., down $3.28 to $342.94.

Communications companies including Facebook’s parent company were weaker than the rest of the market.

Johnson & Johnson, up $1.88 to $171.55

Health care outpeformed other sectors in the market.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $4.89 to 148.26.

Chipmakers posted some of the biggest declines.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

