CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » Business & Finance » Starbucks says will negotiate…

Starbucks says will negotiate in good faith with Buffalo

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 11:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks says it will negotiate in good faith with workers at the first store to unionize in the company’s 50-year history.

In a letter sent to all U.S. employees Rossann Williams, an executive vice president, said Starbucks never favored unionization and still prefers to speak directly to employees, but respects the legal process and wants to work with those in Buffalo who voted in favor of union representation.

“If we sometimes fall short, we want to continue to hear from you,” Williams wrote to employees. “That way we can work together to make the improvements necessary to provide you the very best partner experience we can.”

Workers at a store in Buffalo, New York, voted to unionize two weeks ago, a first for any Starbucks location. A second store rejected unionization, but the union said it might challenge that result because it wasn’t confident all of the eligible votes had been counted. The results of a third store could not be determined because both sides challenged seven separate votes.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up