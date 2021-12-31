CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Moderna, Signature bank rise; GameStop, PayPal fall

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 4:52 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Moderna, up $2.38 to $253.98

The vaccine maker rose as cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 continued to spread quickly.

Advanced Micro Devices, down $1.25 to $143.90

The company said it was making progress on getting regulatory clearances for its acquisition of Xilinx.

GameStop, down $6.94 to $148.39

Shares of several “meme stocks,” which enraptured hordes of individual investors this year, fell.

Ford, up 30 cents to $20.77

The automaker has been one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 index this year.

Microsoft, down $3.00 to $336.32

Technology companies lagged the rest of the market.

Union Pacific, up $2.39 to $251.93

Railroad operators and other industrial companies put up some of the best gains.

PayPal, down $3.30 to $188.58

The payments company’s stock had its first annual decline since being spun off of eBay in 2015.

Signature Bank, up $3.77 to $323.47.

The bank is the best-performing financial stock in the S&P 500 for 2021.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance

