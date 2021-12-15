CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
Medtronic, Nucor fall; Eli Lilly, CMC Materials rise

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 4:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Eli Lilly and Co., up $25.90 to $275.28.

The pharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on its financial forecasts and drug development.

Medtronic Plc., down $6.75 to $104.94.

The medical device maker received a warning from regulators about operations at its diabetes business.

CMC Materials Inc., up $49.53 to $195.50.

Entegris is buying the chipmaking equipment supplier for about $6.5 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Toyota Motor Corp., up $5.97 to $186.75

The automaker gave investors an encouraging production forecast for January.

REV Group Inc., down $4.06 to $11.87.

The maker of ambulances, busses and other vehicles reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Nucor Corp., down $10.20 to $108.22.

The steel maker gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter profit forecast.

Roku Inc., down $17.61 to $203.94.

The video streaming company lost a patent dispute with the TV remote maker.

Progressive Corp., up $4.67 to $101.81.

Investors were encouraged by the insurance company’s monthly financial update for November.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

