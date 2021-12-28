CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 4:31 PM

Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, leaving the S&P 500 just shy of its latest record high set a day earlier.

After wavering between gains and losses, the benchmark index closed down 0.1%. The slight loss broke a four-day winning streak for the S&P 500.

A slide in technology, health care and communication stocks outweighed gains in industrial firms and elsewhere in the market. Small company stocks also fell.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.84 points, or 0.1%, to 4,786.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.83 points, or 0.3%, to 36,398.21.

The Nasdaq fell 89.54 points, or 0.6%, to 15,781.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.95 points, or 0.7%, to 2,246.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 60.56 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 447.65 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 128.35 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.93 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,030.28 points, or 27.4%.

The Dow is up 5,791.73 points, or 18.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,893.44 points, or 22.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 271.65 points, or 13.8%.

