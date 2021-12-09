CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors tapped the brakes after three days of gains.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 1 point. Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 33.76 points, or 0.7%, to 4,667.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.06 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,754.69.

The Nasdaq fell 269.62 points, or 1.7%, to 15,517.37.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 51.50 points, or 2.3%, to 2,220.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 129.02 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is up 1,174.61 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 431.90 points, or 2.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 60.90 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 911.38 points, or 24.3%.

The Dow is up 5,148.21 points, or 16.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,629.09 points, or 20.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 245.35 points, or 12.4%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

Biden sets zero-emission goals for federal buildings, vehicles in executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up