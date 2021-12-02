CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 4:22 PM

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Thursday as investors continue to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus variant as well as measures that the U.S. and other governments are taking to restrain it.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed and the Nasdaq rose. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Crude oil prices rose after OPEC decided to maintain its production levels.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 64.06 points, or 1.4%, to 4,577.10.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 617.75 points, or 1.8%, to 34,639.79.

The Nasdaq rose 127.27 points, or 0.8%, to 15,381.32.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 58.91 points, or 2.7%, to 2,206.33.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 17.52 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 259.55 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 110.34 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 39.60 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 821.03 points, or 21.9%.

The Dow is up 4,033.31 points, or 13.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,493.04 points, or 19.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 231.48 points, or 11.7%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

