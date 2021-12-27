CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 4:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wall Street made steady gains Monday, enough to mark another record high for the S&P 500 index. Trading was muted as investors returned from the Christmas holiday and several overseas markets remained closed.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.4%, led by more gains in big technology companies like Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia. Energy companies also did well as prices for crude oil and natural gas rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 65.40 points, or 1.4%, to 4,791.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 351.82 points, or 1%, to 36,302.38.

The Nasdaq rose 217.89 points, or 1.4%, to 15,871.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.88 points, or 0.9%, to 2,261.46.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,035.12 points, or 27.6%.

The Dow is up 5,659.90 points, or 18.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,982.98 points, or 23.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 286.60 points, or 14.5%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up